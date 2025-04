Gastrointestinal

Huons Global discovers new reversible H+/K+ ATPase inhibitors

Huons Global Co. Ltd. has described reversible H+/K+ ATPase inhibitors, particularly acid pump antagonists (APA), reported to be useful for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Helicobacter pylori infection and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.