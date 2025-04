Respiratory

New cathepsin C inhibitors disclosed in Insmed patent

Insmed Inc. has divulged cathepsin C (dipeptidyl peptidase I, DPP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, asthma, metastatic cancer, chronic rhinosinusitis, heart failure, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis and thrombosis, among others.