BioWorld - Thursday, April 17, 2025
Home
» Glycomine snags $115M to advance its PMM2-CDG treatment
Glycomine snags $115M to advance its PMM2-CDG treatment
April 17, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
Glycomine Inc. secured $115 million in a series C financing round to support the advancement of GLM-101 into a phase IIb study in patients with phosphomannomutase-2 congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG).
