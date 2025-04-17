BioWorld - Thursday, April 17, 2025
Glycomine snags $115M to advance its PMM2-CDG treatment

April 17, 2025
By Brian Orelli
Glycomine Inc. secured $115 million in a series C financing round to support the advancement of GLM-101 into a phase IIb study in patients with phosphomannomutase-2 congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG).
