Inflammatory

Australian researchers discover new compound to treat long COVID

Researchers have developed a new compound that can prevent long COVID symptoms in mice that could lead to a future drug for the debilitating condition in humans. Developed by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) in Melbourne, the world-first study found mice treated with the antiviral compound were protected from long-term brain and lung dysfunction, which are key symptoms of long COVID.