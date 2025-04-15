BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025
Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Avernus, Evenus, Fresenius Kabi, Hengrui, Kalvista, Kaken, Oncozenge, Opthea, Pacira.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Other news to note