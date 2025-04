Biopharma deals March 2025

Ten March deals passed $1B, totaling $25.31B in value

Biopharma dealmaking surged in the first quarter of 2025, totaling $66.86 billion, well ahead of the $44.16 billion recorded in the same period last year. March contributed $29.48 billion to the total, a 237% increase from February’s $8.76 billion and closely matching January’s $28.63 billion.