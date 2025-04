Immuno-oncology

A hybrid Trojan horse to fight rare melanomas

Cutaneous melanoma nearly always arises on parts of the body that receive abundant sun but, rarely, it can arise on parts that do not, such as the palms of the hands or soles of the feet. These rare cases of acral and mucosal melanomas, which often feature mutations in the transmembrane tyrosine kinase KIT, do not respond to current melanoma therapies.