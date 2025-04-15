US-China trade war accelerates with biotech in the crosshairs

The U.S. National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) is urging Congress to reinvest in American biotechnology because “the U.S. is dangerously close to falling behind China,” according to a May 8 report. "The United States is locked in a competition with China that will define the coming century," said NSCEB Chair Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.). “Biotechnology is the next phase in that competition. It is no longer constrained to the realm of scientific achievement. It is now an imperative for national security, economic power and global influence.”