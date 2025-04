Post-Pfizer dropout, Lilly Achieves GLP-1 win in phase III

Days after Pfizer Inc. pulled the plug on its oral GLP-1 candidate danuglipron, Eli Lilly and Co. aired positive top-line data from the phase III trial called Achieve-1 testing orforglipron vs. placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control with diet and exercise alone.