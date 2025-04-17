Telix’s brain cancer radiotherapy shows phase II survival benefit

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s glioblastoma theranostic, TLX-101, is showing promising overall survival in a phase II trial in recurrent high-grade glioma. The targeted radiation therapy, combined with external beam radiation therapy, demonstrated a median overall survival of 12.4 months from treatment initiation and 32.2 months from initial diagnosis. The results significantly outperform the 9.9-month median survival typically observed with radiation therapy alone in recurrent glioblastoma patients.