Earendil charts a course with a $1.8B bispecific deal with Sanofi

Earendil Labs will collaborate with Sanofi SA in a $1.8 billion license deal. Earendil, which specializes in artificial intelligence-based R&D for biologics, is getting $125 million up front and $50 million as a near-term payment. In return, Sanofi gets the exclusive global rights to the bispecific antibodies HXN-1002 and HXN-1003.