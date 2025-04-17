BioWorld - Thursday, April 17, 2025
Brink’s recombinase enzymes offer new gene editing approach

April 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Newco Brink Therapeutics SAS is poised to work on the next chapter in genome editing after raising €3.5 million (US$4 million) in seed funding to discover and develop programmable recombinase enzymes.
