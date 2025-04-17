BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Brink’s recombinase enzymes offer new gene editing approach
April 17, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Newco Brink Therapeutics SAS is poised to work on the next chapter in genome editing after raising €3.5 million (US$4 million) in seed funding to discover and develop programmable recombinase enzymes.
