BioWorld - Thursday, April 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Bioarctic, Eisai, Innocare, Neurelis, Recordati.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions