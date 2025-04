No more ‘fox guarding the henhouse’ under new state PBM law

Tired of waiting for the U.S. Congress to get around to making meaningful reforms to pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices, states are beginning to take the matter into their own hands. Arkansas recently became the first state to pass a law stopping PBMs, their affiliates or their parent companies from acting as a "fox guarding the henhouse" by being both a price setter and price taker, as the legislation puts it.