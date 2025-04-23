BioWorld - Wednesday, April 23, 2025
The BioWorld Insider podcast: Bracing for the impact of tariffs and grant cuts

April 22, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
As pharma deals with the impact of U.S. NIH grant cuts and the imposition of tariffs, a lot of pressure is shifting to smaller and midcap companies, according to two executives who spoke on the newest BioWorld Insider podcast.
