Sky Labs seeks global expansion of world’s first BP monitor ring

April 22, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Sky Labs Inc. CEO and founder Jack Byunghwan Lee reported on plans to greatly expand the market for the company’s blood pressure monitor ring, including seeking regulatory approvals for the CART BP products in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
