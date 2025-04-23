BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Sky Labs seeks global expansion of world’s first BP monitor ring
April 22, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Sky Labs Inc. CEO and founder Jack Byunghwan Lee reported on plans to greatly expand the market for the company’s blood pressure monitor ring, including seeking regulatory approvals for the CART BP products in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Regulatory
Cardiovascular
Wearable
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Japan
U.S.
MOHW