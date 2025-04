Field Medical harvests $40M for PFA system

Field Medical Inc. reaped $40 million in its series A fundraising via $20 million in new capital and conversion of $20 million in seed-round debt to support development of its next-generation pulsed field ablation technology. Field Medical’s Fieldforce ablation system targets ventricular tachycardia as its initial use, but also has a study in process for atrial fibrillation.