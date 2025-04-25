BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
Other news to note for April 24, 2025

April 24, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Accurkardia, Cardiodiagnostics, Cardioone, Cgbio, Fluxus, Fujirebio Holdings, Guardant Health, H.U. Group, Heartbeam, Levee Medical, Onward Medical, Pfizer, Sonomotion, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
