BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
MedCon 2025

Documentation a common tripwire for FDA cybersecurity submissions

April 24, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s authority to require cybersecurity measures in premarket submissions is a radical change for industry, but firms must document that they have erected solid cybersecurity measures.
BioWorld MedTech Conferences Regulatory U.S. FDA