BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Epiminder wins de novo clearance for epilepsy EEG monitor

April 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA has granted de novo clearance for Epiminder Pty. Ltd.’s Minder implantable device for continuously monitoring brain activity in patients with epilepsy.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Medical devices U.S. FDA