BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
MedCon 2025

Differences in risk classification schema not necessarily a bar on reliance

April 24, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Regulatory reliance is all the rage of late, but some nations employ a four-tier risk classification scheme while others use a three-tier scheme.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Asia-Pacific Europe U.S. ANVISA FDA TGA