Mursla Evoliver biopsy blood test granted breakthrough designation
April 25, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Mursla Bio Ltd.'s Evoliver. The biopsy blood test uses extracellular vesicles to survey hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk cirrhotic patients.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cancer
Oncology
Diagnostics
U.S.