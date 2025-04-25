BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
Mursla Evoliver biopsy blood test granted breakthrough designation

April 25, 2025
By Shani Alexander
The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Mursla Bio Ltd.'s Evoliver. The biopsy blood test uses extracellular vesicles to survey hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk cirrhotic patients.
