BioWorld - Wednesday, April 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory attorney says CDRH reviewers easier to work with

April 16, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The recent staff cuts at the U.S. FDA’s device center caught the attention of outsiders but also caught the attention of those who work on premarket applications for 510(k) and PMA filings.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA Policy