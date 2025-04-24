BioWorld - Thursday, April 24, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Bayer describes new α2C-adrenoceptor antagonists

April 23, 2025
Bayer AG has identified α2C-adrenoceptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of dysphagia, snoring, neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation and cardiovascular disorders.
