BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, April 24, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Bayer describes new α2C-adrenoceptor antagonists
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Neurology/psychiatric
Bayer describes new α2C-adrenoceptor antagonists
April 23, 2025
Bayer AG has identified α2C-adrenoceptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of dysphagia, snoring, neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation and cardiovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric
Patents