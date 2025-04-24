BioWorld - Thursday, April 24, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impactsSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hanmi Pharmaceutical discovers new SOS1 inhibitors

April 23, 2025
Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents