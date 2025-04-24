BioWorld - Thursday, April 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Veraxa through a SPAC heads to Nasdaq

April 23, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
Veraxa Biotech AG is merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Voyager Acquisition Corp. to become a publicly traded company that will develop treatments for solid tumors.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer Bispecific antibody