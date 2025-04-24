BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, April 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Veraxa through a SPAC heads to Nasdaq
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Veraxa through a SPAC heads to Nasdaq
April 23, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
Veraxa Biotech AG is merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Voyager Acquisition Corp. to become a publicly traded company that will develop treatments for solid tumors.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Bispecific antibody