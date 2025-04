Tessellate signs $570M Boehringer deal targeting ALT-positive cancers

Synthetic lethality specialist Tessellate Bio NV has closed its first deal, agreeing to a €500 million-plus (US$570 million) research and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, to develop small molecules targeting tumors that depend on alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) for their growth.