With new data in stroke, Bioxodes looks to a series B

Bioxodes SA is gearing up fundraising for a follow-up study to the newly released interim phase IIa results of its lead asset in preventing secondary damage after an intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke. Data from the first 16 patients in the phase IIa study show BIOX-101 hit its primary safety and secondary endpoints in an indication that has no approved treatment.