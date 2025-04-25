BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Granite Bio emerges with $100M raised and two immunology assets

April 24, 2025
By Karen Carey
Named after Swiss mountains, Granite Bio AG emerged from stealth with $70 million in funds through a series B to advance two immunology treatments incubated at Versant Ventures.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Inflammatory Monoclonal antibody Series B Europe