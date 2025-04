Cassidy calls on US Congress to fix longstanding 340B flaws

It’s time for the U.S. Congress to finally put some guardrails on the 340B prescription drug discount program it created more than 30 years ago as a way to help fund health care for low-income patients. That’s the overall conclusion of a majority staff report from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that follows a years-long investigation into the program.