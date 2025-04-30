BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Wearoptimo’s hydration sensor outperforms gold standard tests

April 29, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Health care technology company Wearoptimo Ltd. developed a next-generation microwearable sensor that accurately detects hydration levels, outperforming the needle-based gold standard.
