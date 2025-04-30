BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Patents

Voinosis uses AI and voice analytics for early dementia diagnosis

April 30, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Seoul, South Korea-based Voinosis Co. Ltd. filed for potential worldwide protection of its AI-based system that allows for the early detection cognitive impairment, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and hearing loss through voice analysis.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric Diagnostics Artificial intelligence Digital health Asia-Pacific Patents