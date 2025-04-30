BioWorld - Wednesday, April 30, 2025
SEC scores $17M win over investor fraud allegations

April 30, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it obtained a judgment for a total of $17 million in penalties and disgorgement from a group of individuals and entities charged with investor fraud.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. SEC