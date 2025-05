LSX World Congress

Emerging markets presents opportunities for med tech

Med tech companies were reminded that there are opportunities in emerging and growing markets as they look for ways to adapt to the uncertainties created by the U.S. administration threats of import tariffs. With large populations, and relatively untapped markets, these opportunities represent new destinations for the med tech products. However, the U.S. cannot easily be replaced and there will be challenges in these markets, delegates heard at the LSX World Congress, in London.