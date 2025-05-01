BioWorld - Thursday, May 1, 2025
MDMA annual meeting

Klobuchar reiterates opposition to Trump tariffs

May 1, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) spoke to an industry meeting in Washington and expressed concerns about the situation at the U.S. FDA, but she also blasted the tariffs put in place by the Trump administration as lacking the proper statutory authority.
