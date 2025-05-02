BioWorld - Friday, May 2, 2025
FDA expands Edwards’ TAVR to asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis

May 1, 2025
By Annette Boyle
In a significant boost to the Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Sapien 3 platform’s market opportunity, the U.S. FDA approved use of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement in patients with asymptomatic aortic stenosis.
