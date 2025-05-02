BioWorld - Friday, May 2, 2025
MDMA annual meeting

Compliance still important under new Department of Justice

May 2, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice may have dismantled its civil division, but that doesn’t mean companies in the life sciences can let their guard down.
