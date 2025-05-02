BioWorld - Friday, May 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Viromed signs deals for cold plasma technology devices

May 2, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Viromed Medical AG recently signed a couple of deals to get its devices based on cold plasma technology into the hands of clinicians to treat patients with skin diseases and pneumological infections.
BioWorld MedTech Dermatologic Wound closure Europe