Heart Rhythm 2025

PULSAR gives Kardium legs in PFA horse race

With strong one-year results from the PULSAR trial, Kardium Inc. could soon be jockeying for third place in the race for pulsed field ablation market share. Boston Scientific Corp. clearly won the roses, with Medtronic plc solidly positioned to place, but the show spot – previously called as a battle between Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories – could go to this Canadian dark horse.