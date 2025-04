Biopharma deals 1Q25

Biopharma M&As plunge in Q1, while $66.86B in deals beats 2024 average

Biopharma deal value declined in the first three months of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, but remained above the 2024 quarterly average of $57.63 billion. In the first quarter (Q1), biopharma deals totaled $66.86 billion across 330 transactions, a decrease from $80.65 billion in Q4 2024, which saw 372 deals. However, this was a significant value increase from Q1 2024, when deals amounted to $44.32 billion across 376 transactions.