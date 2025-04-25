BioWorld - Friday, April 25, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impactsSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Synrx patents new PARG inhibitors for triple-negative breast cancer

April 24, 2025
Hangzhou Synrx Therapeutics Technology Co. Ltd. has disclosed poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.
