BioWorld - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Med-tech financings April 2025

Year-over-year rise as med-tech financings surpass $10B in 2025

May 5, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies raised $10.15 billion from January to April 2025, marking an increase from $7.69 billion during the same period in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech Financings