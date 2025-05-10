BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, May 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Diabetes segment reports good news all around
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Diabetes segment reports good news all around
May 7, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Sequel Med Tech LLC revealed plans to develop an automated insulin delivery system using the Eversense one-year, implantable continuous glucose monitoring system to increase flexibility for people with type 1 diabetes.
BioWorld MedTech
Diabetes
Continuous glucose monitor (CGM)
U.S.