BioWorld - Saturday, May 10, 2025
Diabetes segment reports good news all around

May 7, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Sequel Med Tech LLC revealed plans to develop an automated insulin delivery system using the Eversense one-year, implantable continuous glucose monitoring system to increase flexibility for people with type 1 diabetes.
