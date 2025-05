Safeheal secures €35M for endoluminal fecal bypass system

Safeheal SAS raised €35 million (US$39.72 million) in an oversubscribed series C financing round for its temporary endoluminal fecal bypass system, Colovac, which is placed in the colon following colorectal resection. The funds will be used to complete an investigational device exemption pivotal study and speed up preparation for commercial launch of the device.