BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Oncosil’s brachytherapy device outperforms SBRT in pancreatic cancer
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Oncosil’s brachytherapy device outperforms SBRT in pancreatic cancer
May 8, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Oncosil Medical Ltd.’s brachytherapy device outperformed stereotactic body radiation therapy plus chemotherapy in patients with unresectable or borderline-resectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer, according to a comparative analysis.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Cancer
Oncology
Medical devices
Asia-Pacific