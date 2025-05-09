BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
Oncosil’s brachytherapy device outperforms SBRT in pancreatic cancer

May 8, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Oncosil Medical Ltd.’s brachytherapy device outperformed stereotactic body radiation therapy plus chemotherapy in patients with unresectable or borderline-resectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer, according to a comparative analysis.
