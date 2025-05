Precision Neuro leads BCI race following FDA clearance

The recent 510(k) clearance by the U.S. FDA for a core part of Precision Neuroscience Corp. brain-computer interface technology is certainly a boon for the company, and others developing the devices. For the millions of people suffering from health disorders, such as motor neuron disease, spinal cord injury or severe stroke, its sign that a solution which could transform their lives could be just a few years away.