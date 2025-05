Sounds of relief as Masimo unloads audio division

News of the sale of Masimo Corp.’s consumer audio unit may be music to the ears of investors, even at the steep discount from its original purchase price. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s Harman International Industries Inc. unit snapped up the Sound United business for about $350 million – roughly one-third of the $1.025 billion Masimo paid for the company in 2022.