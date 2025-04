Shock value: Merck’s $3.9B Springworks grab provides jolt

The biggest M&A activity of the year arrived in the form of Merck KGaA’s earlier-disclosed agreement to buy Springworks Therapeutics Inc. for $47 per share in cash, which represents an equity value of about $3.9 billion and an enterprise value of $3.4 billion, based on Stamford, Conn.-based Springworks’ cash in the bank as of the end of last year.