CG Oncology’s bladder cancer therapy holding its own against J&J drug

Shares of CG Oncology Inc. gained 25% April 28 on the back of phase III data presented at the American Urological Association meeting over the weekend showing its cretostimogene grenadenorepvec yielded durable response rates, as well as an enviable safety profile, in patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin treatment with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease.