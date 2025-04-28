BioWorld - Monday, April 28, 2025
FDA issues CRL for Telix's glioma imaging agent, wants more data

April 28, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for its NDA for glioma imaging agent, TLX-101-CDx (floretyrosine F18 or 18F-FET, Pixclara), citing the need for additional confirmatory clinical evidence.
